Nadda to visit Bijnor, Amroha ahead of UP polls

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 11:51 ist
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda arrives to attend the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise candidates for the state assembly election at the party headquarters in New Delhi on January 19, 2022. Credit: AFP File Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda will on Saturday visit the western Uttar Pradesh districts of Bijnor and Amroha and meet party leaders and workers ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

During the visit, he will meet party candidates, workers and leaders associated with the election campaign for the 30 Assembly seats in Bijnor, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Muradabad, Rampur and Sambhal.

Nadda will reach Bijnor by afternoon, where he will meet party candidates and office bearers of 15 Assembly seats of Muzaffarnagar, Nagina and Bijnor and take stock of the political situation.

After that, he will visit Gajraula, where he will meet the party candidates of the rest of 15 Assembly seats of Amroha, Muradabad, Rampur and Sambhal.

On Friday, Nadda had discussed the party's strategy for the elections in Agra's Braj area. This was his first visit to the Taj after the candidates were announced.

As the party's national president, Nadda is not only taking stock of political situation but also making up to the leaders who are disappointed for not getting a ticket to contest the polls.

