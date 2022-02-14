'Nation run by Constitution, not Shariat': Yogi

Apparently retorting to AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi's remarks defending Muslim girls going to the college wearing 'hijab' and that a 'hijab'-wearing girl would one day become the prime minister of the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India would be ''run in according to the Constitution not Shariat (Islamic Law)''.

''Ghazv-e-Hind ka sapna dekhne wale talibani soch ke majahabi unmadi ye baat ganth bandh len...woh rahen ya na rahen...Bharat samvidhan ke hisab se hi chalega shariat ke hisab se nahin'' (the religious fanatics of Talibani mentality dreaming of the conquest of India must understand.....whether they remain here or not...India will be run in accordance with the Constitution and not Sharia), Adityanath said in a Tweet hours before the second phase of polling on 55 seats in western UP region on Monday.

Click here to follow live updates of second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath's remarks assume electoral significance as over two dozen assembly seats, where polling was being held on Monday, had a sizable population of Muslims and also as the BJP had managed to win only 11 seats in the 2017 assembly polls despite registering a massive win in the state.

The saffron-clad UP CM had also released a video message hours before the first phase of polling on February ten cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that the 'terrorists' would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls.

''Atanki baar baar dhmka rahen hain...savdhan rahiye....aap chooke to meri panch saal ki mehnat par pani phir jayega...Is baar Uttar Pradesh ko Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala bante der nahin lagegi '' (The terrorists are threatening....be careful....five years of my hard work will be ruined if you commit a mistake....it won't take long for UP to become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala this time), Adityanath had said in the video.

Watch latest videos by DH here: