'Nation run by Constitution, not Shariat': Yogi

'Nation run by Constitution, not Shariat': Yogi

Yogi Adityanath, during his election meetings on Sunday evening, warned religious fanatics and gangsters

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 14 2022, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 15:42 ist
Adityanath's remarks assume electoral significance as over two dozen assembly seats, where polling was being held on Monday, had a sizable population of Muslims and also as the BJP had managed to win only 11 seats in the 2017 assembly polls despite registering a massive win in the state. Credit: PTI File Photo

Apparently retorting to AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi's remarks defending Muslim girls going to the college wearing 'hijab' and that a 'hijab'-wearing girl would one day become the prime minister of the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India would be ''run in according to the Constitution not Shariat (Islamic Law)''.

''Ghazv-e-Hind ka sapna dekhne wale talibani soch ke majahabi unmadi ye baat ganth bandh len...woh rahen ya na rahen...Bharat samvidhan ke hisab se hi chalega shariat ke hisab se nahin'' (the religious fanatics of Talibani mentality dreaming of the conquest of India must understand.....whether they remain here or not...India will be run in accordance with the Constitution and not Sharia), Adityanath said in a Tweet hours before the second phase of polling on 55 seats in western UP region on Monday.

Click here to follow live updates of second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath's remarks assume electoral significance as over two dozen assembly seats, where polling was being held on Monday, had a sizable population of Muslims and also as the BJP had managed to win only 11 seats in the 2017 assembly polls despite registering a massive win in the state.

The saffron-clad UP CM had also released a video message hours before the first phase of polling on February ten cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that the 'terrorists' would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls.

''Atanki baar baar dhmka rahen hain...savdhan rahiye....aap chooke to meri panch saal ki mehnat par pani phir jayega...Is baar Uttar Pradesh ko Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala bante der nahin lagegi '' (The terrorists are threatening....be careful....five years of my hard work will be ruined if you commit a mistake....it won't take long for UP to become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala this time), Adityanath had said in the video.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
BJP
Sharia
Constitution of India

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 