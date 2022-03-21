'No vote, no help,' Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA tells those didn't vote for him

A newly-elected BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh has said that those, who had not voted for him in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state, should not approach him for any kind of help.

"Don't come to me for help if you have not voted for me...I will help only those who have voted for me," the newly elected MLA from the Haidergarh assembly seat in Barabanki district Dinesh Rawat said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Holi festival recently.

The matter came to light after a video of the meeting being addressed by Rawat went viral on social media sites on Monday.

Rawat, however, said that his opponents would get an opportunity to "mend their ways".

"If you (the electorate of his constituency) change your mind and support the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls then you can come to me for help," he added.

"I am not in the habit of paying respect to my opponents," Rawat declared at the meeting. Rawat had won the Haidergarh seat by defeating his nearest Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Ram Magan by over 25 thousand votes.

The MLA, however, later clarified that he had been quoted out of context and that he had not made the statement being attributed to him. "I had simply said that the people should vote for the BJP," he claimed.

Senior BJP leaders here refused to comment on the MLA's remarks. "It is not in the knowledge of the state leadership.....we can not comment until we see the video and verify it," said a senior BJP leader here.

