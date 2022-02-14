Not in context of religion or caste: Yogi on '80% vs 20%' remark

Rubbishing communal parallels drawn to his "80% vs 20%" statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he did not say it in the "context of religion or caste".

Track UP Assembly Polls 2022 Live updates

"It's a reaction to action. I said 80 per cent people are with BJP and 20 per cent always oppose us and will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste," the Chief Minister said in an interview with ANI.

He further said, “80 per cent includes those who are happy with Government agenda on security, public welfare, who like development... 20 per cent includes people who always oppose, those with negative mentality, and those who support professional mafias and criminals. After the first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80 per cent of people.”

Adityanath, who is known for his firebrand speeches on communal issues, had sparked a row with his statement that the elections in the state will be '80 per cent versus 20 per cent', which many believed was a veiled reference to the percentage of the Muslim population in the state.

Speaking at a televised program, the saffron leader said: "The 80 per cent supporters will be on one side while 20 per cent will be on the other. I think 80 per cent will move forward with positive energy whereas 20 per cent have always opposed and will oppose further. The BJP will win, and again work to take forward the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' campaign," Adityanath said.

Later, he also said that the Assembly elections in the state will be not even in the ratio of 80:20, but it will be 90:10 in favour of the BJP. "The people of Uttar Pradesh are going to choose a stronger double-engine government and not the spineless regime of the Samajwadi Party that hides behind the mafia," he said in a statement.

Also read: UP Polls: Yogi's '80 vs 20%' remark stokes a controversy

In the interview, he warned religious fanatics 'dreaming about Ghazwa-e-Hind' (Islamic conquest of India) and said that "those with a Talibani mindset should give up their dream. India will be run by the Constitution. And every institution has the right to formulate its own dress code."

"In the earlier regime, people would live in the dark. And there's a popular saying here that thieves hated moonlit nights. Today, everyone is getting electricity. Now, every house will get tap water," he said.

(With agency inputs)