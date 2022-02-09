Once hardcore Hindutva votary, controversial BJP MLA turns rebel after being denied re-nomination

He was once hailed by the BJP as a hardcore Hindutva votary, who always stood for Indian values and never hesitated to use derogatory words for the Gandhi family and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Now, Surendra Singh, BJP's sitting MLA from Bairia assembly seat in Ballia district, who remained in the news throughout his tenure for his controversial remarks on Opposition leaders, turned rebel after being denied re-nomination and has decided to contest as an independent.

Singh, who enjoys considerable influence over Thakur voters in his constituency, spurned chief minister Yogi Adityanath when the latter tried to placate him, according to sources in the BJP.

"I have no complaints against you. The people of my constituency want me to contest and so I will contest," he reportedly told Adityanath.

Sources said that Singh was contacted by top leaders of Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena, who offered him nomination from their parties but the former made clear to them that he would contest as an independent.

According to reports, thousands of people from the constituency attended the meeting convened by Singh on Wednesday to decide about his future course. "BJP will not be able to win even a single seat in Ballia," he said at the meeting.

A senior UP BJP leader here admitted that Singh could make things difficult for the party nominees in the district as he had a large following among the Thakur voters.

Singh had courted controversy after he likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'Ravana' and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to 'Suparnakha' (sister of Ravana).

He had also invited flak from different quarters when he had said that rapes could be prevented only if the parents instilled good values among their children.

