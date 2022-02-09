Controversial UP BJP MLA turns rebel over nomination

Once hardcore Hindutva votary, controversial BJP MLA turns rebel after being denied re-nomination

Singh, who enjoys considerable influence over Thakur voters in his constituency, spurned CM Adityanath when the latter tried to placate him

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 09 2022, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 19:06 ist
Surendra Singh. Credit: DH Photo.

He was once hailed by the BJP as a hardcore Hindutva votary, who always stood for Indian values and never hesitated to use derogatory words for the Gandhi family and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Now, Surendra Singh, BJP's sitting MLA from Bairia assembly seat in Ballia district, who remained in the news throughout his tenure for his controversial remarks on Opposition leaders, turned rebel after being denied re-nomination and has decided to contest as an independent.

Singh, who enjoys considerable influence over Thakur voters in his constituency, spurned chief minister Yogi Adityanath when the latter tried to placate him, according to sources in the BJP.

"I have no complaints against you. The people of my constituency want me to contest and so I will contest," he reportedly told Adityanath.

Sources said that Singh was contacted by top leaders of Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena, who offered him nomination from their parties but the former made clear to them that he would contest as an independent.

According to reports, thousands of people from the constituency attended the meeting convened by Singh on Wednesday to decide about his future course. "BJP will not be able to win even a single seat in Ballia," he said at the meeting.

A senior UP BJP leader here admitted that Singh could make things difficult for the party nominees in the district as he had a large following among the Thakur voters.

Singh had courted controversy after he likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'Ravana' and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to 'Suparnakha' (sister of Ravana).

He had also invited flak from different quarters when he had said that rapes could be prevented only if the parents instilled good values among their children.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

 