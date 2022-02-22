Opposition misleads people over border dispute with China: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people over the border issue with China, saying politics should be kept aside on the matter of security and the unity and integrity of the country.

He said on this issue all political parties should forget differences and come together.

Addressing an election meeting at Banshi Bazar in the Sikanderpur area here, he said, "The opposition parties are misleading the country regarding the China dispute."

He said an attempt was made to mislead the country on the issue of Galwan Valley.

"The bravery and courage of the soldiers should not be questioned. This affects the morale of the army personnel. Keeping politics aside on the issue of security as well as the unity and integrity of the country, all political parties should forget all differences and stand together," he said.

Ridiculing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath said he should "read the history of independent India".

"Statements should be made based on facts," he said apparently referring to a statement made by the Congress leader in Parliament.

"No matter what, the head of Mother India will not be allowed to lowered," he said.

Rajnath said he can never forget the pain caused by Uri and Pulwama terror attack. After the Pulwama incident, India took a decision in 10 minutes and carried out a surgical strike, he said.

"Through this, India has given a message to the world that India is no longer a weak India and it can hit across the border," he added.

Singh also accused the Congress, SP and the BSP of doing politics of hatred.

The Congress started the politics of hatred and the SP carried it forward, he alleged.

He said, "We do not do politics of hatred nor do we discriminate on the basis of caste. e believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. We are one who feed milk to a black snake on Nagpanchami. Our policy is clear--justice to all, but appeasement to no one".

The BJP leader said in the past 75 years, political parties made a lot of promises to people but never kept them.

"If they were fulfilled even partially, India would have been the richest country in the world today. Due to this, trust in politics and leaders has been lost today and the crisis of credibility has deepened. Politics has lost its meaning," he said.

Rajnath said Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had promised to abolish Article 370 in 1951 and the Narendra Modi-led Union government fulfilled the promise.

The BJP had promised to build a grand Ram temple in 1984 and the Modi government has also accomplished this, Rajnath said.

"Kashi Vishwanath temple was given a grand look. Roads have been constructed for four dhams. Not only do we build temples, we also build temples of democracy. A grand Parliament is being constructed in New Delhi," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: