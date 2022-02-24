Oppn didn't welcome Ahmedabad blasts verdict: Modi

Opposition parties didn't welcome Ahmedabad blasts verdict, feared losing vote bank: PM

Addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts, Modi also targeted the 'dynastic' parties in UP

PTI
PTI, Amethi ,
  • Feb 24 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some opposition parties did not dare to welcome the court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank.

The prime minister's remarks came days after a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case. The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts, Modi also targeted the "dynastic" parties in UP, saying family doesn't matter in BJP.

He said voters have blessed the BJP in the first four phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong.

The prime minister said February 24 holds special importance for him as the PM Kisan Yojna was launched three years back this day.

"Also I had become the MLA for the first time on this day 20 years ago," he said. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ahmedabad
Narendra Modi
Amethi
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Samajwadi Party
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

 