PM's physical rally in UP cancelled due to bad weather

PM Modi's physical rally in UP cancelled due to bad weather, to address virtually

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present

PTI
PTI, Bijnor,
  • Feb 07 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 14:27 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather and he will now virtually address the election meeting, BJP sources said.

Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground here for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, they said.

The prime minister would now address the people virtually.

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest are with the SP.

The district, where almost 50 per cent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats - Bijnor and Nagina - both of which are with the BSP.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
BJP

What's Brewing

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 