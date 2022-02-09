Priyanka releases party's UP manifesto, promises to waive farm loans, provide 20L government jobs

Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls promising to waive the farm loans, provide cash assistance to families hit by Covid, hike the purchase prices of wheat and sugarcane, provide 20 lakh government jobs and buy cow dung from the farmers.

The manifesto was released by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders.

''We have included the suggestions given by the people in our manifesto....inflation and unemployment are the biggest problems today and we intend to address them,'' Priyanka said.

Track Assembly election updates here

She said that the farm loans would be waived within ten days while the electricity bills of the consumers would be halved if the party formed the next government in the state.

The manifesto also promised a cash assistance of Rs 25 thousand to the families affected by Covid besides promising 20 lakh government jobs to the youths.

The party had earlier released separate manifestos for the women and youths.

Congress had declared that 40 per cent reservation would be given to the women in the appointment for the new posts in the government departments and also promised widow pension of one thousand rupees per month besides increasing the wages of the Anganwadi and Asha workers to Rs 10 thousand, free ride for the women in government buses and three free gas cylinders in a year besides setting up 75 skill schools across the state in the names of women icons of the state.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: