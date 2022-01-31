Pushed on the defensive, BJP campaign in western UP sends conflicting signals

Pushed on to the back foot in the wake of perceptible anger among the Jat and farmer community members and unable to communally polarise the forthcoming Assembly polls in ‘Jatland’, BJP's election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh appears to be sending conflicting signals to the electorate.

There appears to be a divergent opinion among the top BJP leaders over Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, who hails from the Jat community and has emerged as a formidable challenger to the saffron party in the region.

While union home minister Amit Shah extended an olive branch to Jayant — who has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the forthcoming polls — and offered to accommodate him in the BJP led alliance, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to adopt a diametrically opposite strategy.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party will boot out RLD if it wins UP polls, says Shah

While Shah and some other BJP leaders avoided attacking Jayant during the campaigning, Adityanath minced no words in conveying his feelings toward the RLD president.

"Ye do ladkon ki Jodi danga Karen ayi hai" (these two boys have joined hands to engineer riots in the state), Adityanath said during an interaction with people at Baghpat.

Adityanath’s remarks were at odds with his party MP from Delhi Pravesh Verma, who said that Jayant had ‘chosen’ the wrong party (SP) and also indicated that BJP’s doors would remain open to the RLD leader even after the Assembly polls.

"Quite evidently Shah realises that attacking Jayant can backfire as the latter enjoys considerable support among the Jats……Moreover, RLD can come handy in the event of a hung assembly in the state," remarked a Meerut-based scribe.

Also Read | Amit Shah's invite to Jayant Chaudhary shows BJP's 'desperation': Akhilesh Yadav

Union minister and UP BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan also said that the saffron party did not mind Jayant’s outbursts over the offer to join the NDA alliance. "He (Jayant) is still learning politics……he is not mature enough to understand the nuances of politics and being elders it is our duty to forgive him," Pradhan said in Agra on Sunday.

Pradhan also asked Jayant to learn from history. "His father (Ajit Singh) changed parties many times," the minister added.

Amid the conciliatory tone of Shah and others toward the RLD president, Adityanath’s attack on Jayant surprised many in the BJP here. "It seems Adityanath does not like the idea of keeping Jayant in good humour," said a Lucknow based political analyst.

The analyst felt that Shah’s olive branch to Jayant also signalled that the BJP leadership might have concluded that Adityanath alone might not ‘deliver’ UP to the party.

Interestingly Shah, barely a few days back, while speaking at a meeting at Meerut, had asked the electorate to "look at the picture of prime minister Narendra Modi and cast their votes."

"Adityanath is not known to hide his feelings and he has made them known to the party leadership," the analyst added.

Check out latest DH videos here