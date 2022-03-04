Rahul says 'unemployment, inflation, stray cattle are Modi's gift'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, rising prices and stray cattle menace even as he exuded confidence that his party would do well in the UP assembly polls

Addressing an election rally at Pindra in Varanasi, Rahul also sought to corner the BJP over the latter's 'hindutva' ideology saying that Hinduism never supported hatred and lies.

''Unemployment, rising prices and stray cattle are Modiji's gift to the people of the state. The Prime Minister makes no mention of all these problems in his election speeches,'' the Congress leader added.

''Narendra Modi has been the PM since 2014, why does he not speak on his promise to give Rs 15 lakh to every citizen of the country, two crore jobs every year, doubling the income of the farmers and bringing back black money from abroad?,'' he asked.

He also accused Modi of lying to the people. ''Modi says that he is the protector of Hinduism. He lies to you (people) to protect his chair. What kind of hindutva is this?,'' Rahul said..

The Congress leader also attacked the PM over delayed evacuation of stranded Indian medical students from war hit Ukraine. ''The PM says he is evacuating stranded Indian students but his people say that these students went to Ukraine as they failed to get admission in the country. Are they not our own people?,'' he said.

Polling on 54 seats in the seventh and final phase of the UP assembly polls would be held in nine districts in the state on Monday.

