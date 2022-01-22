Rebellion in BJP over tickets to deserters in western UP

Nominations to leaders who joined the BJP from other parties in the past few days have triggered widespread protests in the saffron in the western UP region which will go the polls on February 10. Miffed by their exclusion, many angry senior leaders have entered the fray as independents damaging the pitch for official candidates.

Concerned by the developments, the BJP leadership held meetings with senior leaders of the party after workers organised protests and even burnt the effigies of the official nominees in Agra, Mathura and some other places.

The BJP has fielded Dharam Pal Singh, who crossed over from the Samajwadi Party (SP), in Etmadpur Assembly seat and Bhagwan Singh Kushwah, who switched loyalty from the BSP, in Kheragarh seat in Agra district. Irked over denial of ticket, senior BJP leader Digambar Dhakre resigned from the party and chose to contest as an independent candidate.

Sitting BJP MLA from Etmadpur, Ram Pratap Singh, has also rebelled and more than 200 booth presidents of the party resigned in protest against denial of ticket to Pratap.

Former BJP MP Prabhu Dayal Katehria has also resigned from the party after he was denied nomination and now his son is in the fray at Aga Rural constituency as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

Similarly, the BJP was also facing heat from the party workers in Hathras constituency after it denied renomination to the sitting MLA and nominated former mayor Anjula Singh Mahore. Irate BJP workers also burnt the effigy of Mahore in protest against her nomination.

The fielding of former UP minister Ramveer Upadhyaya, who crossed over from the BSP barely a few days back, in Sadabad also triggered protests from the party workers.

Senior BJP leader in Mathura S.K. Sharma has also resigned from the party and entered the fray as an independent from Mathura seat, posing a serious challenge to UP minister Shrikant Sharma, the official BJP nominee. BJP is also facing rebellion in Meerapur, Khatauli and Charthawal assembly seats.

