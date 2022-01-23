Samajwadi Party demands ban on opinion polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday termed the opinion polls being aired on different media platforms as a 'violation' of the model of conduct and demanded a ban on them.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), SP state unit president Naresh Uttam said that many news channels were showing opinion polls at a time when the nomination process for the first phase of polling on February ten was already over.

''The opinion polls have been causing confusion in the minds of the voters....they are affecting the election process which is a clear violation of the model code of conduct,'' Uttam said in the letter.

''The opinion polls must be banned with immediate effect to ensure free, fair and impartial elections,'' the SP leader added.

While the other opposition parties remained tightlipped on the issue of banning the opinion polls, the BJP leaders found nothing wrong with it saying that there was no violation of the model code of conduct.

''The news channels conduct surveys and based on them they come out with their opinion polls which reflect the mood of the electorate...what's wrong with that,'' said a senior UP BJP leader here.

The leader said that the SP's letter to the EC reflected that the party had seen the ''writing on the wall''. ''SP has realised that it is going to lose the polls and therefore is resorting to such tactics....they will not help the party,'' the BJP leader added.

UP Congress leaders said that it was up to the party high command to take a call on the issue.

