Samajwadi Party showed BJP's seat count can be decreased: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday thanked voters for increasing the party's seats by 2.5 times and vote percentage by 1.5 times.

He said that his party showed that the BJP's seat count can be decreased.

"Will continue decreasing BJP's seats," he tweeted.

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद! हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा। जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the BJP won 255 seats, 53 more than the halfway mark of 202, while its alles Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party clinched 12 and 6 seats respectively.

The Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav, which many expected would pose a stiff challenge to the BJP, fared way better than the 2017 assembly polls when it had secured 47 seats, but failed to unseat the BJP. The SP won 111 constituencies and its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal of Jayant Chaudhary 8 and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former minister in the Adityanath government who joined hands with SP just ahead of the polls, grabbed 6.

