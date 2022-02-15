'Sann, Sunn, Shunya': Akhilesh Yadav coins new attack on BJP amid Uttar Pradesh polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday coined a different slogan to attack the saffron party.

Addressing an election meetings at Fatehpur and Raebareli, Akhilesh said the BJP had seen the writing on the wall and therefore the language of its leaders had changed after the two phases of polling. "BJP pahle charan mein sann, doosre charan mein sunn aur teesre charan mein shunya ho jayegi" (the BJP has been stunned in the first phase, silenced in the second phase and will be reduced to zero in the third phase), Akhilesh said.

He exuded confidence that the SP-led alliance would get comfortable majority in the polls and form the next government. "BJP will not be able to open its account in the third phase," he added. The third phase of polling in 16 districts, mainly in the Bundelkhand region, would take place on February 20.

"Garmi nikalne walon ki bhap nikal gayi" (those who had said that they would take the heat out of us, have lost their steam), the SP president said, referring to the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks to this effect.

Akhilesh also took potshots at Congress and BSP and said that these parties were nowhere in the UP electoral scene and asked the people not to 'waste' their votes on them. "Congress and BSP are in no position to form government, so please don't waste your votes on them." he said. Raebareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The SP leader also attacked the BJP for the rising prices and unemployment and said that the saffron party governments in Lucknow and Delhi had treated farmers like enemies. "No section of the population is happy with them...the people of the state will teach them a good lesson in the polls," he added.

