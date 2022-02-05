Sanjay Raut questions credibility of agencies

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut questions credibility of agencies after BJP fields ex-ED officer in UP polls

Raut wondered how can anyone trust an agency when one of its officers contests an election on a BJP ticket

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 05 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 19:55 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI photo

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday questioned the credibility of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the officers of which are opting for voluntary retirement and joining political parties, and said the Sena will contest on 50 to 60 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The BJP uses officers of enforcement agencies to raid its political rivals and then gives them tickets to contest elections," he said, hitting out at the saffron party which has announced former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh's candidature from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow.

Talking to reporters here, Raut wondered how can anyone trust an agency when one of its officers contests an election on a BJP ticket.

He said teams of the ED are visiting the houses of opposition leaders in Maharashtra, adding that a press conference on the issue will be held soon.

Talking about his party's plans regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Raut said the Shiv Sena will contest on 50 to 60 seats.

"We have already declared candidates on around 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh. We are not in an alliance with any major party but have partnered with some smaller groups. We will also contest the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh on 15 to 20 seats," he said.

Raut, who is the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana", also alleged that nominations of his party's candidates were rejected in Uttar Pradesh on the directives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Around 15 nominations of our candidates were cancelled in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of the BJP because it is afraid of losing at the hands of our candidates. We will continue with our efforts and contest the polls," he said.

Criticising a recent attack on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Raut said, "Tall claims on law and order are made in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that the rule of gangsters has been finished, but when political leaders visit the state, bullets are fired at them. This means that the state of law and order is not right in Uttar Pradesh."

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sanjay Raut
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Indian Politics
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 