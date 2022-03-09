SP candidate from Meerut guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged malpractices in UP polls, including EVM tampering, the party's candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut was seen keeping a close watch on EVM strongroom with binoculars.

A video of the unusual incident has come up that shows Yogesh Verma keeping an eye on the strongroom from inside a car.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent mishandling pic.twitter.com/0eB8FO4vQO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022

Also read: SP claims Varanasi official admitted to 'lapses'

Akhilesh had alleged that officials in some districts were 'tampering' with the EVMs on the direction of a senior bureaucrat, who was chief minister Yogi Adityanath's principal secretary, and asked his party workers to be on the alert and 'guard' the strongrooms where the EVMs had been kept.

Akhilesh's charge came after SP workers apprehended two trucks laden with EVMs near Pahadia Mandi in Varanasi where counting of votes for the assembly constituencies would be taken up on Thursday.

Check out DH's latest videos: