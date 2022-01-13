SP-RLD release first list of 29 candidates for UP polls

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, on Thursday, released their first list of candidates for the UP Assembly elections.

The two parties jointly released a list of 29 candidates – nine from the SP and 20 from the RLD.

Prominent SP candidates include Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithor, and Rafiq Ansari from Meerut.

Other are Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Salman Saeed from Kol, Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, and Kunwar Singh Vakil from Agra Cantt.

The RLD candidates are Prasann Chaudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purkazi, Rajpal Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahthaur, Ahmad Hamid from Baghpat, and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni.

The RLD has also named Gajraj Singh as its candidate from Hapur. Singh had joined the party on Thursday morning.

Avatar Singh Bhadana has been named as the candidate from Jewar. He had crossed over from the BJP on Wednesday.

