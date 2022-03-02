SP will turn 'samaptwadi party' after March 10: Maurya

SP will become 'samaptwadi party' after March 10, says Maurya

The Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister said that for the past five years, the BJP has been serving people with utmost honesty and sincerity

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 02 2022, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 10:23 ist
Keshav Prasad Maurya. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that after March 10, the day votes are counted, the Samajwadi Party will become a "samaptwadi party."

Maurya told reporters that the people of UP have seen the SP government in the past. For the past five years, the BJP has been serving people with utmost honesty and sincerity, he said. The deputy chief minister further said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would not be able to save his Karhal seat.

The BJP government gave free ration to people, he said, adding that "had the SP been in power, their free ration would have been used by their men and the people would have got only 'bhashan' (speeches)".

Also Read — Akhilesh questions why BJP is not discussing rise in price of commodities

Highlighting achievements of the BJP government, Maurya said that his government would provide free electricity to farmers and free gas cylinders on festivals. Besides, the poor would be given houses by the government, he said.

He said, "The past five years have been just a trailer. The full film will unfold after March 10."

