SP's Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur Jail

PTI
PTI, Sitapur,
  • Jan 26 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 21:26 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination for Rampur Sadar seat from inside Sitapur jail.

The Returning Officer from Rampur visited the jail to get his nomination papers after an order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rampur Court, Jailor RS Yadav told media.

"As of now all paper formalities have been completed," he said.

Rampur will go to polls on Feb 14 in the second phase of UP elections.

Khan, MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur jail since Feb 2020 in case of land grabbing and several others.

