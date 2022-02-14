They keep changing allies...: Modi targets Oppn in UP

They keep changing allies...: Modi targets Opposition in Kanpur Dehat

In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, PM asked the voters to not allow 'the mafia to come back'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 13:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Screengrab of livestream on Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted Opposition parties while addressing voters in Kanpur Dehat, asking them if they could trust parties who "keep changing their alllies" in every election. 

"When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?" Modi asked voters in Kanpur Dehat. 

In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, PM also asked the voters be alert and not allow "the mafia to come back."

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said, "The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh."

Citing the voting turnout in the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again, Modi said, "The festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 itself."

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 