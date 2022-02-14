They keep changing allies...: Modi targets Opposition in Kanpur Dehat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted Opposition parties while addressing voters in Kanpur Dehat, asking them if they could trust parties who "keep changing their alllies" in every election.

"When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?" Modi asked voters in Kanpur Dehat.

In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, PM also asked the voters be alert and not allow "the mafia to come back."

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said, "The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh."

Citing the voting turnout in the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again, Modi said, "The festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 itself."

More to follow...

