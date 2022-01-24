This Uttar Pradesh village says no to BJP leaders

In Lion village, the local residents have put up a notice on their gates and doors saying that only Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) people are allowed

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 24 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 13:48 ist
In Shamli district, villagers are opposing BJP leaders and workers and preventing them from campaigning. Credit: iStock Photo

The after-effects of the farmers' agitation have yet not worn off.

In Shamli district, villagers are opposing BJP leaders and workers and preventing them from campaigning.

In Lion village, the local residents have put up a notice on their gates and doors saying that only Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) people are allowed. "BJP people are not welcome", the notice reads.

Read | Viral videos & dinner with Kejriwal: AAP seeks 'ek mauka' from voters in new campaign

People are angry with the local BJP MLA Tejinder Nerwal.

"This MLA has not come here even once after being elected five years ago. Even during the farmers' agitation, he never bothered to talk to us. Why should we vote for someone who only comes once in five years?" asks Radhey Shyam Tyagi, a local farmer.

He said that the RLD workers were welcome because they had been regularly visiting the village and assuring the local people of their support during the year-long agitation.

