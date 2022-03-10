TMC lauds SP's performance in UP, blames BJP’s power tactics for poll outcome

After tasting defeat in Goa, Trinamool Congress has not lost hope as it maintains that making its presence felt in the state in a short time is more significant than winning. Senior leaders blamed the BJP’s political tactics in Uttar Pradesh for its massive win but have appreciated the Samajwadi Party’s performance even though it couldn’t oust the saffron party from the northern state.

Senior Trinamool leader and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim has said that the UP elections had several factors — the state police, the central police and the EVMs. Firhad said that 2024 will see different results. "We (the party) will (continue to) fight the BJP," he said. Surprised at BJP's performance in Lakhimpur, where a farmer had died, he alleged that the elections weren’t clean. People can't forget so much injustice, he said. Firhad claimed that people have resentment within, and due to administrative highhandedness, it didn’t manifest itself.

Trinamool’s state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh appreciated the fall in the number of BJP's seats and SP's visible rise. He claimed that the BJP has used all its might like it did in West Bengal where TMC defeated it.

Senior leader Partha Chatterjee said TMC did well in terms of organisational expansion outside the state (in Goa) and in public outreach. Mamata Banerjee had also stated earlier that reaching people’s doorstep in a short span of a few months in Goa was a significant development for the party.

Meanwhile, BJP Bengal found new hope after the UP elections. Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikar tweeted and asked Mamata to “tighten her seatbelt”.

"The storm that broke out in UP is fast reaching Bengal. The other opponents were saved from repeating Akhilesh’s mistake, because had you not gone to UP then Samajwadi Party may have bagged more votes, you punctured the bicycle," Suvendu tweeted.

