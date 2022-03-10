UP Assembly Election Result 2022: Key takeaways

Counting of votes began in Uttar Pradesh at 8 am on March 10, and early trends have brought good news for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which hopes to return to power in the Hindi heartland state.

Here are key takeaways from the state so far:

*As of 10.30 am, the BJP is leading in 215 seats, comfortable over the magic number required to form the government in the state. The Samajwadi Party has put up a strong show this year with a lead in 89 seats.

*CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban with a margin of 4,464 votes. This is the first time that the chief minister is contesting an Assembly election.

*As of 10.30 am, the BJP has a vote share of 42.8 per cent votes, followed by SP with 31.4 per cent and BSP with 12.7 per cent.

*Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel. As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added.

*All exit polls after the end of voting on March 7 had shown the BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh. They predicted an increase in tally for the Samajwadi Party but not enough seats to form government.

