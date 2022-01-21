UP Assembly elections: BJP, Samajwadi Party fall back on party strongholds

The 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a marked change in the trend with both top rivals — Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav — entering the fray themselves, but from their party's traditional political strongholds, a move which the parties hope will help influence a bigger constituency.

Contrary to the speculations, Yogi Adityanath decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls from the seat of Gorakhpur, his home town, instead of Ayodhya or Mathura. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district, his first Assembly poll as a candidate.

Gorakhpur City assembly constituency had been a bastion of the BJP and the saffron party has not lost there since 1967 – the days of Jan Sangh. Adityanath had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. The incumbent MLA from the seat Radhamohan Das Agarwal, an Adityanath confidante, has been winning from there since 2002.

On the other hand, Mainpuri has traditionally been a Samajwadi Party stronghold. The Lok Sabha constituency has been with the SP for nine consecutive terms. At present, the SP holds three out of the four assembly seats in the Mainpuri district. The BJP had last won the Yadav-dominated seat in 2002 when its candidate Sovaran Singh had won the elections.

Being adjacent to Saifai, the native place of Akhilesh Yadav, Karhal is considered a safe seat for him. PTI sources said choosing Karhal allows him to campaign for other candidates of the party. Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature, the BJP said it's a "misconception" of the SP chief that Mainpuri is a "safe seat" for him. "And we will clear it (the alleged misconception)," BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

BJP leaders claim that the decision to field Adityanath from Gorakhpur has been taken keeping in mind the 40 other assembly seats in Gorakhpur-Basti divisions. However, the SP chief took a jibe at the decision, saying, "Earlier it was said that he (Adityanath) will contest from Mathura, Prayagraj, Ayodhya or Deoband. I am happy that the BJP has already sent him home (Gorakhpur).”

While Adityanath is presently an MLC, Akhilesh Yadav is an MP. Uttar Pradesh chief ministers since 2007 be it Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Adityanath in 2017 chose the legislative council route to reach the post. Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

(With agency inputs)

