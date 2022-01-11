UP BJP kickstarts door-to-door poll campaign

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra dev Singh launched the party's door-to-door campaign on Tuesday by visiting the home of beneficiaries of the Central and state government schemes.

Singh visited the Balu Adda locality in Lucknow.

"We are following the EC guidelines and Covid protocols in this campaign," he said.

The BJP state chief anointed the voters' forehead with 'kumkum' and 'chandan' and gave them pamphlets and booklets about the various schemes. He also pasted stickers on their doors and appealed to vote for BJP.

BJP leaders across the state have embarked on a door-to-door campaign after the Election Commission clamped a ban on physical campaign.

Teams of party leaders, in groups of five, will interact with voters during the campaign.

