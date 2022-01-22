UP Elections 2022: BSP bets big on Muslim candidates

With BJP and SP competing for the OBC space in UP polls, Mayawati's BSP seems to have gone on Dalit-Muslim card, fielding as many as 23 Muslims in the second list of candidates on Saturday.

The party has so far given tickets to around 40 candidates from the community out of nearly 110.

In the last Assembly polls, BSP had fielded 97 Muslim candidates, including from Faizabad — the seat of Ram temple issue — and had hit out at Congress alleging that the latter was "afraid" of giving tickets to members of minority community due to the BJP.

Division of Muslim votes was believed to be one of the key reasons for the SP and Congress to have failed to win a number of seats, despite being in the alliance. In 2017 BJP had won a whopping 312 seats, getting 40 per cent votes, while the BSP and SP got nearly 22 per cent each with the Congress at a low of 6.25 per cent.

Muslims are around 19 per cent of total electorates in UP while the Dalits are 20 per cent.

This time, BSP has fielded the maximum number of Muslim candidates in Western UP, where Samajwadi Party in alliance with the Jat party RLD, is hoping to corner the BJP post the year-long farmer agitation.

The face of the farm agitation Rakesh Tikait is from Western UP and both RLD and SP had openly supported the farm agitation with Western UP being one of the key influence zones. In 2017, BJP had won 109 of the 136 Assembly seats in the 2017 in Western UP.

Playing its 2017 poll script again, the BSP on Saturday fielded Muslims from three of seven seats in Saharanpur, five of eight seats in Bijnor, five of six seats in Moradabad, three of four seats in Sambhal, two of five seats in Rampur, two of four seats in Amroha, two of six seats in Badaun, one seat in Shahjahanpur. Bareilly is the only district from where the BSP did not field any Muslim candidate on Saturday.

In the list of 53 candidates released on January 15, the BSP had fielded four Muslims among six seats in Muzaffarnagar, two six seats in Meerut, one of two seats in Baghpat and two of four seats in Ghaziabad, besides giving Muslim candidates in Agra North, Aligarh and Bulandshahar.

On the other side, most of the Muslim candidates in the SP-RLD alliance have got nominations from the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which is trying to avoid a polarised election pitch against the BJP and instead widen its OBC base by inducting leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya from Kushwaha community and others.



