UP elections: Congress in disarray as candidates defect

Nurturing hopes to regain its lost glory in Uttar Pradesh, where it has been reduced to a fringe player, the Congress is finding it difficult to retain its leaders, even those who were given the party nomination in the forthcoming assembly polls.

The party found itself on the backfoot when as many as three candidates, who were given the party tickets, defected to the rival parties to secure their nomination.

Congress candidate from Suar assembly seat in Rampur district Haider Ali Khan alias Humza Mian deserted the grand old party within days of being declared the official party nominee and joined the Apna Dal (AD), an ally of the BJP. The AD immediately declared Humza Mian its candidate from the same seat.

Another senior Congress leader and party nominee from Bareilly Cantonment seat in Bareilly Supriya Aron also switched alliance almost immediately after the party declared her its candidate and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). The SP made Supriya its official candidate from the same seat.

Incidentally, Supriya had barely a few days back organised the Congress sponsored 'Women's Marathon' in Bareilly as part of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' ( I am a girl and I can fight) campaign.

Congress nominee from Chmaraua assembly seat in Rampur Yusuf Ali had also deserted the grand old party and joined the SP after being promised a nomination. The SP, however, did not oblige him and he returned to the Congress fold after being made to tender a written apology.

Congress had won seven seats in the 2017 assembly polls, which it had contested in alliance with the SP. Three of its MLAs however switched loyalty before the polls. They included Aditi Singh from the Raebareli seat, Naresh Saini from Behat seat in Saharanpur and Masood Akhtar from Saharanpur Rural constituency.

Congress sources said that the party had now decided to be more careful in screening its candidates in the polls. ''They may have left as they felt that they could not win on our ticket'' said a state Congress leader here.

