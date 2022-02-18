UP Elections: Mayawati reaches out to 'Sarvajan' in Banda

Reviving her 2007 ‘Sarvajan’ pitch and stoutly rejecting perception of her party lying low during polls, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said her party is fighting to form a majority government to free the state of the “casteist, narrow-minded arrogant and dictatorial” rule of the BJP.

Addressing an election rally in Banda, which also has a history of dacoits, Mayawati played up her government’s performance on law and order and promised job creation in this region of Bundelkhand, where youths largely migrate to cities in search of jobs.

She claimed development works done by her government were derailed by SP and BJP governments in the state in the last 10 years.

Mayawati repeatedly assured that after coming to power the BSP will work for the upliftment of “people from all sections” of society.

“Dalits and the backward classes have not been able to get the full benefit of reservation in the state because the BJP got most of the government work done through the private sector,” the BSP chief said.

The BSP, which is getting support of Jatavs, has experimented with its 2007 strategy of fielding candidates from other numerically dominant castes in this region.

The electoral landscape in Banda has got muddled with established leaders moving to rival parties, from the BJP to SP and from Congress to SP.

The BJP won Banda in 2017 after a gap of 24 years, while the SP had won it in 2012.

