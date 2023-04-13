SP declares mayoral candidate for Kanpur in local polls

UP local body polls: SP declares mayoral candidate for Kanpur

The party has also announced former MLA Satish Jataria as its mayoral candidate from Jhansi, cancelling the candidature of Raghuveer Chaudhury

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 13 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Vandana Bajpai as the party's mayoral candidate from Kanpur and changed its candidate for Jhansi.

Vandana Bajpai is the wife of SP MLA from Kanpur, Amitabh Bajpai.

The party has also announced former MLA Satish Jataria as its mayoral candidate from Jhansi, cancelling the candidature of Raghuveer Chaudhury, according to a press statement issued by SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel,

Earlier on Wednesday that party announced the name of Vandana Mishra as its mayoral candidate from Lucknow while Kajal Nishad and Ajay Srivastava have been fielded from Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, respectively.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Seema Pradhan from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Mashrur Fatima from Firozabad and Ashish Pandey from Ayodhya.

The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

