UP polls: 100 supporters of Azad Samaj party booked for code violation

Nearly 100 supporters, including former minister and now Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate from Purkazi constituency Uma Kiran, have been booked at the Chhapar police station for violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 norms at a rally.

Action against Kiran and her supporters was initiated after a video, purportedly showing them taking out a procession in the Tejalheda village in Purkazi region, went viral on social media.

According to Chhapar police station officer, Ashutosh Kumar, charges under IPC sections 188, 269, 270 and provisions of the Epidemic Act have been slapped on the violators.

Meanwhile, Additional SP chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday held another public meeting in Purkazi to garner support for Uma Kiran.

Check out latest DH videos here