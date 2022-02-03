Azad Samaj party supporters booked for code violation

UP polls: 100 supporters of Azad Samaj party booked for code violation

IANS
IANS, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Feb 03 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 11:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly 100 supporters, including former minister and now Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate from Purkazi constituency Uma Kiran, have been booked at the Chhapar police station for violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 norms at a rally.

Action against Kiran and her supporters was initiated after a video, purportedly showing them taking out a procession in the Tejalheda village in Purkazi region, went viral on social media.

According to Chhapar police station officer, Ashutosh Kumar, charges under IPC sections 188, 269, 270 and provisions of the Epidemic Act have been slapped on the violators.

Meanwhile, Additional SP chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday held another public meeting in Purkazi to garner support for Uma Kiran.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections

What's Brewing

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study

Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

 