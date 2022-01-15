UP polls: EC issues notice to Samajwadi Party over violation of Covid norms

The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party, which had a congregation of its workers and supporters at its headquarters in Lucknow, allegedly flouting the ban imposed on the physical rallies in Uttar Pradesh and the four other poll-bound states in view of the surge in the SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The commission acted after the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh reported that the Samajwadi Party had violated the Covid-19 protocols by holding a public meeting at its headquarters at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow on Friday. The party chief Akhilesh Singh not only attended the conclave but also delivered a speech.

The EC asked the Samajwadi Party to explain its stand within 24 hours on the allegation of violation of the Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols, particularly the ban on rallies.

An FIR was also registered at the Gautampalli Police Station in Lucknow on Friday against the 2000-2500 “political functionaries” of the Samajwadi Party under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Section 03 of the Pandemic Act 1897. The Station House Officer of the Gautamapalli Police Station was suspended for “dereliction of duty” as he failed to stop the public meeting.

The Model Code of Conduct had come into force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur soon after the commission had announced the schedule of the assembly elections in the five states on January 8 last. The poll panel had also banned physical rallies and roadshows for a week in view of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Samajwadi Party held the congregation of its party leaders, workers and supporters at its office even when the ban on rallies was in force.

The EC on Saturday extended the ban till January 22.

