UP polls: Leaders make different appeals for the same objective

They may be birds of the same feather but they don't flock together contrary to the popular proverb.

As Uttar Pradesh witnessed the second phase of polling on 55 Assembly seats in the western and Rohilkhand regions on Monday, the electoral players made fervent appeals to the voters to support their respective parties, albeit in different ways.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the electorate to vote for the BJP for a "riot-free" and "fear-free" state and also to make sure that UP continued its journey on the path of development.

Adityanath's main rival and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav sought to remind the electorate about the police brutality when youths were protesting in Prayagraj against alleged irregularities in Railways recruitment test a few days back.

"Remember the lathi while voting....when you (voters) were seeking jobs, the Adityanath government was caning you....vote to get rid of the lathiraj, unemployment, police rule, rising prices and corruption," Akhilesh said in a Tweet hours before the polling began.

Akhilesh's alliance partner and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary appealed to the electorate to "vote for love, brotherhood and development".

BSP supremo Mayawati asked the electorate to 'protect' their votes just as they protected their "life, property and reputation". "BSP will always be with you in this endeavour," she said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the electorate to vote for "love and progress". "Cast your vote for a new kind of politics...for the issues concerning the people," she said.

It would be known only on March ten (the day of counting) whose appeal the voters had followed.

