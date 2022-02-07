UP Polls: Modi, Yogi sharpen attack on SP-RLD alliance

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sharpened their attack on the rival Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance with the former stating that the return of SP would be a "dream come true for the criminals" and latter virtually calling the SP 'thieves'.

"BJP ayegi to aapki surakhsa hogi... ye (SP) ayenge to goondon ke sapnae pure honge" (You will be safe if BJP comes to power... the dreams of the goondas will come true if the SP comes to power), Modi said while addressing an election rally virtually.

The prime minister said that the criminals, who were sent to jail by the Adityanath government, were praying for a change of government in the state so that they could come out and start their 'business' of looting and snatching.

Modi cautioned the people against these elements saying that the accomplices of the criminals were trying to divide the people along caste lines to come to power. "We need to be careful of their designs," he added.

In his address, Adityanath said that during the regimes of the SP and BSP people were forced to live in darkness. "Chandni raat choron ko achhi lagti hai" (Moonlit night is liked by the thieves), he said.

He once again raked up the communal riots and alleged forced migration of the Hindus from some places and said that the BJP government ensured that the people were safe and the criminals were behind the bars or flee from the state.

"The biggest achievement of the government in its five-year tenure was that the state did not witness a single communal riot in the western UP," Adityanath said.

The western region of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls in the first two phases of polling on February 10 and 14.

Modi was scheduled to address the rally at Bijnore in physical mode but his program was cancelled owing to the bad weather. RLD president Jayant Chaudhary took potshots at Modi after cancellation of his visit saying that even the weather was against the BJP.

