UP Polls: Online avatar of Indian elections | How will digital campaigning work?

  • Jan 12 2022, 15:52 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

India's most populous and also the most politically significant state – Uttar Pradesh – goes to polls in the middle of a pandemic.

All on-ground political rallies are temporarily banned and parties have taken campaigning online.

But just how will this work?

Amrita Madhukalya speaks to Ghanshyam Tiwari - Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party, Rohan Gupta - Social Media Department - INC and Charu Pragya - Spokesperson, BJP

