UP Polls: Online avatar of Indian elections | How will digital campaigning work?

India's most populous and also the most politically significant state – Uttar Pradesh – goes to polls in the middle of a pandemic.
All on-ground political rallies are temporarily banned and parties have taken campaigning online.
But just how will this work?
Amrita Madhukalya speaks to Ghanshyam Tiwari - Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party, Rohan Gupta - Social Media Department - INC and Charu Pragya - Spokesperson, BJP
