UP polls: Opportunity for SP as BJP battles farmers' fury

Nine districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, will go to the polls in the fourth phase in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, whose outcome could decide the fate of Union minister Ajay Mishra and present a reality check to the Congress of its political future in Raebareli.

Fifty-nine seats will be up for grabs in the districts of Lucknow, Raebareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Fatehpur, Banda, Unnao and Hardoi in the Awadh region.

The fourth phase will also be crucial for SP president Akhilesh Yadav, whose party had been wiped out in the 2017 assembly polls in the region and could manage to win only six seats.

There are challenges for the BJP, too. The saffron party had swept the region last time, winning 51 seats, a feat, leaders feel, will be an impossible task to repeat.

The BJP’s image has also been hit with criticism from party leader Varun Gandhi, an MP from Pilibhit, who has been regularly targeting the leadership over various issues. He had also extended support to farmers over their demand for a law on MSP and sacking of Ajay Mishra from the Union Cabinet, after his son allegedly mowed down four farmers.

Ground reports from Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit and some other districts going to the polls on Wednesday suggested that there is anger among farmers.

A poor performance in Lakhimpur Kheri could result in the sacking of Mishra while his stock could rise if the BJP wins.

The stray cattle menace, which has already become a big issue in the polls, could also hurt the BJP, especially Sitapur and some other districts.

For the Congress, it will be a huge prestige battle as Sonia Gandhi’s home turf of Raebareli is going to the polls. So far, news has not been good, as several leaders dumped the party and joined the BJP on several seats.

Though Sonia did not campaign in the state, she did address the electorate in Raebareli through virtual mode on Tuesday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s strategy of fielding new faces will also be on test in this phase.

The SP will be looking to put up a better show in the region. “We will have to increase our tally substantially if we are to form the next government,” a senior SP leader here conceded while speaking to DH.

There are 14 reserved seats in the region, which means the BSP will be hoping for an improved show and erase the memories of the disastrous performance last Assembly polls when it managed to win just one seat.

