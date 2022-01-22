UP Polls: Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 deputy CMs

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced a pre-poll alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Should the alliance come to power, there would be two chief ministers – one from an OBC community and another from a Dalit background, Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that there would be three deputy CMs, including one from the Muslim community.

