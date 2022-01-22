UP: Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 Dy CMs

UP Polls: Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 deputy CMs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 22 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 14:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced a pre-poll alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Should the alliance come to power, there would be two chief ministers – one from an OBC community and another from a Dalit background, Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that there would be three deputy CMs, including one from the Muslim community.

More to follow...

