UP polls: SP to launch registration campaign for free electricity sop

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party would launch a door-to-door campaign to register people who wanted to avail his party's ''300 units free electricity'' sop if it formed the next government in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Akhilesh said that the SP workers would reach out to every domestic electricity consumer to get them to fill the registration form from Wednesday.

The party has named the campaign "300 unit bijli pao, naam likhao, choot na jao" (get 300 unit free electricity....get yourself registered).

Also Read | Wary of farmer backlash in Western UP, BJP seeks to placate BKU

In reply to a question about a petition in the Supreme Court seeking derecognition of the SP on the ground of violating the apex court's guidelines by giving party nomination to a 'gangster', Akhilesh said that BJP had the maximum number of 'criminals', so it should be derecognised first.

"There are criminal cases against the chief minister also...the deputy CM is also facing criminal cases.....so BJP should be derecognised," the SP president said.

He alleged that a bureaucrat from Rampur had got scores of cases lodged against SP leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam as he (official) wanted an "out of turn" promotion.

Akhilesh also alleged that the BJP was behind the curbs imposed on physical rallies in the state. "BJP got the curbs imposed after it completed its own preparations for the polls," he claimed.

The SP leader, however, said that the SP and its alliance partners had also been reaching out to people through digital platforms.

Check out latest DH videos here