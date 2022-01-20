UP polls | Women and elections | Beyond freebies and sops

Women form almost half the vote share in Uttar Pradesh. It is no surprise that major political parties are out to woo them.

But beyond freebies, how will parties ensure greater political representation?

Amrita Madhukalya speaks to Sadaf Jafar - Congress candidate, Zeba Yasmeen - National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party, Charu Pragya - National Spokesperson BJP, Arati Jerath - Political Commentator

Join the live conversation on Deccan Herald's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handles on Jan 20th, 18:30 IST.