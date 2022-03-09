Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Agra Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agra Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 87) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Agra Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Girraj Singh Dharmesh won Agra Cantt. constituency seat securing 113178 votes, beating BSP candidate Gutiyari Lal Duwesh by a margin of 46325 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Agra Cantt. constituency were 427525. Of that, 2,51,631 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Agra Cantt. assembly constituency.