Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Agra North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agra North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 89) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Agra North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jagan Prasad Garg won Agra North constituency seat securing 135120 votes, beating BSP candidate Er. Gyanendra Gautam by a margin of 86320 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Agra North constituency were 395511. Of that, 2,29,503 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

