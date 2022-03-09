Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Agra Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agra Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 90) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Agra Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Hemlata Diwakar won Agra Rural constituency seat securing 129887 votes, beating BSP candidate Kalicharan Suman by a margin of 65296 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Agra Rural constituency were 392467. Of that, 2,48,070 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

