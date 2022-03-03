Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Akbarpur - Raniya Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Akbarpur - Raniya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 03 2022, 19:23 ist
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Akbarpur - Raniya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 206) in Kanpur Dehat district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Akbarpur - Raniya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pratibha Shukla won Akbarpur - Raniya constituency seat securing 87430 votes, beating SP candidate Neeraj Singh by a margin of 28729 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Akbarpur - Raniya constituency were 308135. Of that, 2,02,109 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Akbarpur - Raniya assembly constituency.

