Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Akbarpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Akbarpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 281) in Ambedkar Nagar district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Akbarpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Ritesh Pandey won Akbarpur constituency seat securing 72325 votes, beating SP candidate Ram Murti Verma by a margin of 13030 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Akbarpur constituency were 306161. Of that, 2,39,256 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Akbarpur assembly constituency.