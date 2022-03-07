Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Alapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Alapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 279) in Ambedkar Nagar district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Alapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Aneeta won Alapur constituency seat securing 72366 votes, beating SP candidate Sangeeta by a margin of 12513 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Alapur constituency were 323508. Of that, 1,95,853 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Alapur assembly constituency.