Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Aliganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Aliganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 103) in Etah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Aliganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satyapal Singh Rathaur won Aliganj constituency seat securing 88695 votes, beating SP candidate Rameshwar Singh Yadav by a margin of 13851 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Aliganj constituency were 333944. Of that, 2,15,022 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Aliganj assembly constituency.