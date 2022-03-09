Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Aligarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Aligarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 76) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Aligarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjeev Raja won Aligarh constituency seat securing 113752 votes, beating SP candidate Zafar Alam by a margin of 15440 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Aligarh constituency were 370237. Of that, 2,44,739 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Aligarh assembly constituency.