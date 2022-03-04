Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Allahabad South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Allahabad South Assembly Constituency (AC No. 263) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Allahabad South Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi won Allahabad South constituency seat securing 93011 votes, beating SP candidate Haji Parvez Ahmad Tanki by a margin of 28587 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Allahabad South constituency were 392097. Of that, 1,76,398 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

