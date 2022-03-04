Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Allahabad West Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Allahabad West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
Mar 04 2022
  • Mar 04 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 18:17 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Allahabad West Assembly Constituency (AC No. 261) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Allahabad West Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sidharth Nath Singh won Allahabad West constituency seat securing 85518 votes, beating SP candidate Richa Singh by a margin of 25336 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Allahabad West constituency were 418849. Of that, 1,97,033 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Allahabad West assembly constituency.

