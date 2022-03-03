Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Amritpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Amritpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 193) in Farrukhabad district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Amritpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Shakya won Amritpur constituency seat securing 93502 votes, beating SP candidate Narendra Singh Yadav by a margin of 40507 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amritpur constituency were 298668. Of that, 1,73,390 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amritpur assembly constituency.